Why health insurance premiums beating motor insurance is both good and bad news

According to the 7th National Health Accounts Estimates (2019-20) prepared by the health ministry, the share of out-of-pocket expenditure in total health expenditure has declined from 62.6% in 2014-15 to 47.1% in 2019-20 – which gels with the Survey estimates – but it also says that the government’s share of health expenditure as a percentage of GDP increased from 1.13% (2014-15) to 1.35% (2019-20), which does not match the Survey numbers.

