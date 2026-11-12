Why out-of-pocket school expenditure should be a requirement of a revised poverty standard for India

In this paper, on 16 May 2024, I argued that the poverty line, framed in the 1970s around a calorie norm, says little about whether a household can afford a decent standard of living. The Tendulkar and Rangarajan committees revised the older norms but made no normative assessment of non-food needs. I discussed developing new normative criteria for both education and health expenditures as pathways out of poverty.
In this paper, on 16 May 2024, I argued that the poverty line, framed in the 1970s around a calorie norm, says little about whether a household can afford a decent standard of living. The Tendulkar and Rangarajan committees revised the older norms but made no normative assessment of non-food needs. I discussed developing new normative criteria for both education and health expenditures as pathways out of poverty.
I suggested that private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that an average calorie-based line cannot see. Recent National Sample Survey (NSS) data offer insight into this problem and show how the growing role of private providers affects the poorest segments.
The evidence comes from the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2025, Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises 2025, the NSS 80th round modular survey on education, the 2010-11 Unincorporated Non-Agricultural Enterprises Survey and the 2011-12
Employment-Unemployment Survey. Some highlights are worth noting.
First, the non-public sector seems to have grown. National accounts don’t publish education by institutional sector; we can estimate a lower bound by subtracting public-sector ‘other services’ from education value added.
Using the 2011-12 series, at least 10% of education value added came from outside the public sector in 2011-12, 19% in 2015-16 and 33% in 2023-24. Employment shows a smaller shift.
Education employs 3.3% of India’s workers; the for-profit share rose from 32.8% to 35.5% between 2011-12 and 2025, government share fell from 54.6% to 48.6%, and trusts and other non-profits rose from 8.8% to 15.3%. Most for-profit providers are small: 84% of their workers are in proprietary enterprises and 12% in companies.
Second, the household bill. In the NSS survey on education conducted in April-June 2025, students in private unaided schools were a third of the total but accounted for 73% of household school spending, about ₹2.2 trillion of ₹3.1 trillion.
Households spent a further ₹58,000 crore on private coaching, which 27% of school students take. ‘Private unaided’ is not synonymous with for-profit, since trusts run many such schools, but it is the closest category the survey offers.
Third, coaching is a reflection of public failure. Government school students, 56% of the total, are more likely to take coaching than students in private unaided schools (27% against 24%), though less likely than those in aided schools (35%).
Those who take it pay ₹6,900 a year, compared with ₹11,700 for students from private unaided schools (part of the gap reflects the lower incomes of government-school families), but that is nearly twice what their families spend on the school itself; in private unaided schools, it is about a third. Government school students account for 43% of all coaching spending.
Coaching is most common in Tripura (79% of students), West Bengal (75%), Odisha (57%) and Bihar (53%). It is a private levy on public (non) provision. Tuition and coaching establishments in unincorporated enterprise surveys rose from 4.9 lakh in 2010-11 to 8.6 lakh in 2022-23, and to about 15 lakh in 2025 (partly a design change).
Yet these units, 94% of them with a single worker, produce output equal to only about a third of what households report paying for school coaching. The money appears to flow mainly to companies, institutes and teachers outside the coverage of the enterprise surveys. At present, the available data account for the tail, not the head.
Fourth, the burden falls on exactly the households a poverty line is meant to protect. Households with a school-going child spend 13.9% of their consumption on school, coaching and hostels, 11% in rural and 18% in urban areas, with coaching alone at 2.2%.
In the poorest quintile of these households, the outlay is 12.7% of consumption. The poorest households have more children: about 1.6 to 1.8 children aged 0 to 14 per household in the poorest quintile, against 0.4 in the richest.
The expenditure shares may understate the pressure, because poorer families spend far fewer rupees per student: ₹646 a month in the poorest fifth of these households, ₹1,162 in the middle fifth and ₹2,544 in the richest.
If the poorest fifth spent per student what the middle fifth spends, education would take about 23% of their consumption. The problem is we have no benchmark for what level of education spending is adequate.
Fifth, the for-profit providers pay their workers poorly. Regular wage workers in for-profit education earn a median ₹12,000 a month, compared with ₹38,500 in government education; for graduates, the figures are ₹15,000 and ₹46,000, and 68% of regular workers in for-profit education have no written contract. Half of coaching workers are under 30, 63% are women, and 70% are graduates; self-employed tutors report a median ₹5,500 a month.
A normative poverty standard would define a minimum education bundle, either a school good enough that tuition is unnecessary or a system of tuition that is affordable, and test whether a household can afford it alongside its food and health requirements.
Comparisons are odious, but it’s worth noting that in 2021, China undertook reforms to reduce the burden of private for-profit tuition in school subjects on households. These may be worth examining. As we aim for Viksit Bharat, recognizing out-of-pocket school expenditure should be a requirement of a revised poverty standard.
The author is a visiting professor at the Institute for Studies of Industrial Development & Institute for Human Development, and former chief statistician of India.