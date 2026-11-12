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Why out-of-pocket school expenditure should be a requirement of a revised poverty standard for India

T C A Anant
4 min read12 Nov 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that an average calorie-based line cannot see.
Private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that an average calorie-based line cannot see.(iStockphoto)
Summary

Private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that a calorie-based poverty line can’t see. Official surveys show how this affects the poorest segments of society the most. India needs a poverty standard that defines a minimum education bundle of schooling and tuition that is affordable. 

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In this paper, on 16 May 2024, I argued that the poverty line, framed in the 1970s around a calorie norm, says little about whether a household can afford a decent standard of living. The Tendulkar and Rangarajan committees revised the older norms but made no normative assessment of non-food needs. I discussed developing new normative criteria for both education and health expenditures as pathways out of poverty.

In this paper, on 16 May 2024, I argued that the poverty line, framed in the 1970s around a calorie norm, says little about whether a household can afford a decent standard of living. The Tendulkar and Rangarajan committees revised the older norms but made no normative assessment of non-food needs. I discussed developing new normative criteria for both education and health expenditures as pathways out of poverty.

I suggested that private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that an average calorie-based line cannot see. Recent National Sample Survey (NSS) data offer insight into this problem and show how the growing role of private providers affects the poorest segments.

The evidence comes from the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2025, Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises 2025, the NSS 80th round modular survey on education, the 2010-11 Unincorporated Non-Agricultural Enterprises Survey and the 2011-12

Also Read | Why India must look beyond the headlines on poverty reduction numbers

Employment-Unemployment Survey. Some highlights are worth noting.

First, the non-public sector seems to have grown. National accounts don’t publish education by institutional sector; we can estimate a lower bound by subtracting public-sector ‘other services’ from education value added.

Using the 2011-12 series, at least 10% of education value added came from outside the public sector in 2011-12, 19% in 2015-16 and 33% in 2023-24. Employment shows a smaller shift.

Education employs 3.3% of India’s workers; the for-profit share rose from 32.8% to 35.5% between 2011-12 and 2025, government share fell from 54.6% to 48.6%, and trusts and other non-profits rose from 8.8% to 15.3%. Most for-profit providers are small: 84% of their workers are in proprietary enterprises and 12% in companies.

Second, the household bill. In the NSS survey on education conducted in April-June 2025, students in private unaided schools were a third of the total but accounted for 73% of household school spending, about 2.2 trillion of 3.1 trillion.

Households spent a further 58,000 crore on private coaching, which 27% of school students take. ‘Private unaided’ is not synonymous with for-profit, since trusts run many such schools, but it is the closest category the survey offers.

Also Read | We have fewer government-run schools today—but that needn't alarm us

Third, coaching is a reflection of public failure. Government school students, 56% of the total, are more likely to take coaching than students in private unaided schools (27% against 24%), though less likely than those in aided schools (35%).

Those who take it pay 6,900 a year, compared with 11,700 for students from private unaided schools (part of the gap reflects the lower incomes of government-school families), but that is nearly twice what their families spend on the school itself; in private unaided schools, it is about a third. Government school students account for 43% of all coaching spending.

Coaching is most common in Tripura (79% of students), West Bengal (75%), Odisha (57%) and Bihar (53%). It is a private levy on public (non) provision. Tuition and coaching establishments in unincorporated enterprise surveys rose from 4.9 lakh in 2010-11 to 8.6 lakh in 2022-23, and to about 15 lakh in 2025 (partly a design change).

Yet these units, 94% of them with a single worker, produce output equal to only about a third of what households report paying for school coaching. The money appears to flow mainly to companies, institutes and teachers outside the coverage of the enterprise surveys. At present, the available data account for the tail, not the head.

Also Read | India is escaping poverty but are the people becoming economically secure?

Fourth, the burden falls on exactly the households a poverty line is meant to protect. Households with a school-going child spend 13.9% of their consumption on school, coaching and hostels, 11% in rural and 18% in urban areas, with coaching alone at 2.2%.

In the poorest quintile of these households, the outlay is 12.7% of consumption. The poorest households have more children: about 1.6 to 1.8 children aged 0 to 14 per household in the poorest quintile, against 0.4 in the richest.

The expenditure shares may understate the pressure, because poorer families spend far fewer rupees per student: 646 a month in the poorest fifth of these households, 1,162 in the middle fifth and 2,544 in the richest.

If the poorest fifth spent per student what the middle fifth spends, education would take about 23% of their consumption. The problem is we have no benchmark for what level of education spending is adequate.

Fifth, the for-profit providers pay their workers poorly. Regular wage workers in for-profit education earn a median 12,000 a month, compared with 38,500 in government education; for graduates, the figures are 15,000 and 46,000, and 68% of regular workers in for-profit education have no written contract. Half of coaching workers are under 30, 63% are women, and 70% are graduates; self-employed tutors report a median 5,500 a month.

A normative poverty standard would define a minimum education bundle, either a school good enough that tuition is unnecessary or a system of tuition that is affordable, and test whether a household can afford it alongside its food and health requirements.

Comparisons are odious, but it’s worth noting that in 2021, China undertook reforms to reduce the burden of private for-profit tuition in school subjects on households. These may be worth examining. As we aim for Viksit Bharat, recognizing out-of-pocket school expenditure should be a requirement of a revised poverty standard.

The author is a visiting professor at the Institute for Studies of Industrial Development & Institute for Human Development, and former chief statistician of India.

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Meet the Author

T C A Anant

T.C.A. Anant is a distinguished economist and former member of the Union Public Service Commission (Read more

UPSC), where he served until January 2023. Prior to this, he held several key positions in academia and public policy, including as a professor and the head of the economics department at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.<br><br>He served as India’s Chief Statistician and Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation from 2010 to 2018, during which time he oversaw major reforms of India’s statistical systems. During this period, India’s national accounts were revised to the 2011–12 base year, along with updates to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI). He also played a prominent role in global statistical initiatives, chairing the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians and contributing to United Nations-led efforts on broader measures of progress and the International Comparison Program.<br><br>Earlier, as Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), he helped steer major institutional and research initiatives, including baseline surveys of minority-concentration districts.<br><br>Professor Anant’s research spans labour economics, industrial economics, law and economics, and econometrics. He holds a PhD in Economics from Cornell University and an MA from the Delhi School of Economics. He writes on issues of economic policy, statistics, and development.

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HomeOpinionViewsWhy out-of-pocket school expenditure should be a requirement of a revised poverty standard for India

Why out-of-pocket school expenditure should be a requirement of a revised poverty standard for India

T C A Anant
4 min read12 Nov 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that an average calorie-based line cannot see.
Private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that an average calorie-based line cannot see.(iStockphoto)
Summary

Private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that a calorie-based poverty line can’t see. Official surveys show how this affects the poorest segments of society the most. India needs a poverty standard that defines a minimum education bundle of schooling and tuition that is affordable. 

Gift this article

In this paper, on 16 May 2024, I argued that the poverty line, framed in the 1970s around a calorie norm, says little about whether a household can afford a decent standard of living. The Tendulkar and Rangarajan committees revised the older norms but made no normative assessment of non-food needs. I discussed developing new normative criteria for both education and health expenditures as pathways out of poverty.

In this paper, on 16 May 2024, I argued that the poverty line, framed in the 1970s around a calorie norm, says little about whether a household can afford a decent standard of living. The Tendulkar and Rangarajan committees revised the older norms but made no normative assessment of non-food needs. I discussed developing new normative criteria for both education and health expenditures as pathways out of poverty.

I suggested that private coaching creates an ‘education poverty’ that an average calorie-based line cannot see. Recent National Sample Survey (NSS) data offer insight into this problem and show how the growing role of private providers affects the poorest segments.

The evidence comes from the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2025, Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises 2025, the NSS 80th round modular survey on education, the 2010-11 Unincorporated Non-Agricultural Enterprises Survey and the 2011-12

Also Read | Why India must look beyond the headlines on poverty reduction numbers

Employment-Unemployment Survey. Some highlights are worth noting.

First, the non-public sector seems to have grown. National accounts don’t publish education by institutional sector; we can estimate a lower bound by subtracting public-sector ‘other services’ from education value added.

Using the 2011-12 series, at least 10% of education value added came from outside the public sector in 2011-12, 19% in 2015-16 and 33% in 2023-24. Employment shows a smaller shift.

Education employs 3.3% of India’s workers; the for-profit share rose from 32.8% to 35.5% between 2011-12 and 2025, government share fell from 54.6% to 48.6%, and trusts and other non-profits rose from 8.8% to 15.3%. Most for-profit providers are small: 84% of their workers are in proprietary enterprises and 12% in companies.

Second, the household bill. In the NSS survey on education conducted in April-June 2025, students in private unaided schools were a third of the total but accounted for 73% of household school spending, about 2.2 trillion of 3.1 trillion.

Households spent a further 58,000 crore on private coaching, which 27% of school students take. ‘Private unaided’ is not synonymous with for-profit, since trusts run many such schools, but it is the closest category the survey offers.

Also Read | We have fewer government-run schools today—but that needn't alarm us

Third, coaching is a reflection of public failure. Government school students, 56% of the total, are more likely to take coaching than students in private unaided schools (27% against 24%), though less likely than those in aided schools (35%).

Those who take it pay 6,900 a year, compared with 11,700 for students from private unaided schools (part of the gap reflects the lower incomes of government-school families), but that is nearly twice what their families spend on the school itself; in private unaided schools, it is about a third. Government school students account for 43% of all coaching spending.

Coaching is most common in Tripura (79% of students), West Bengal (75%), Odisha (57%) and Bihar (53%). It is a private levy on public (non) provision. Tuition and coaching establishments in unincorporated enterprise surveys rose from 4.9 lakh in 2010-11 to 8.6 lakh in 2022-23, and to about 15 lakh in 2025 (partly a design change).

Yet these units, 94% of them with a single worker, produce output equal to only about a third of what households report paying for school coaching. The money appears to flow mainly to companies, institutes and teachers outside the coverage of the enterprise surveys. At present, the available data account for the tail, not the head.

Also Read | India is escaping poverty but are the people becoming economically secure?

Fourth, the burden falls on exactly the households a poverty line is meant to protect. Households with a school-going child spend 13.9% of their consumption on school, coaching and hostels, 11% in rural and 18% in urban areas, with coaching alone at 2.2%.

In the poorest quintile of these households, the outlay is 12.7% of consumption. The poorest households have more children: about 1.6 to 1.8 children aged 0 to 14 per household in the poorest quintile, against 0.4 in the richest.

The expenditure shares may understate the pressure, because poorer families spend far fewer rupees per student: 646 a month in the poorest fifth of these households, 1,162 in the middle fifth and 2,544 in the richest.

If the poorest fifth spent per student what the middle fifth spends, education would take about 23% of their consumption. The problem is we have no benchmark for what level of education spending is adequate.

Fifth, the for-profit providers pay their workers poorly. Regular wage workers in for-profit education earn a median 12,000 a month, compared with 38,500 in government education; for graduates, the figures are 15,000 and 46,000, and 68% of regular workers in for-profit education have no written contract. Half of coaching workers are under 30, 63% are women, and 70% are graduates; self-employed tutors report a median 5,500 a month.

A normative poverty standard would define a minimum education bundle, either a school good enough that tuition is unnecessary or a system of tuition that is affordable, and test whether a household can afford it alongside its food and health requirements.

Comparisons are odious, but it’s worth noting that in 2021, China undertook reforms to reduce the burden of private for-profit tuition in school subjects on households. These may be worth examining. As we aim for Viksit Bharat, recognizing out-of-pocket school expenditure should be a requirement of a revised poverty standard.

The author is a visiting professor at the Institute for Studies of Industrial Development & Institute for Human Development, and former chief statistician of India.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

T C A Anant

T.C.A. Anant is a distinguished economist and former member of the Union Public Service Commission (Read more

UPSC), where he served until January 2023. Prior to this, he held several key positions in academia and public policy, including as a professor and the head of the economics department at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.<br><br>He served as India’s Chief Statistician and Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation from 2010 to 2018, during which time he oversaw major reforms of India’s statistical systems. During this period, India’s national accounts were revised to the 2011–12 base year, along with updates to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI). He also played a prominent role in global statistical initiatives, chairing the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians and contributing to United Nations-led efforts on broader measures of progress and the International Comparison Program.<br><br>Earlier, as Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), he helped steer major institutional and research initiatives, including baseline surveys of minority-concentration districts.<br><br>Professor Anant’s research spans labour economics, industrial economics, law and economics, and econometrics. He holds a PhD in Economics from Cornell University and an MA from the Delhi School of Economics. He writes on issues of economic policy, statistics, and development.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsWhy out-of-pocket school expenditure should be a requirement of a revised poverty standard for India
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