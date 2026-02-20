The India AI Impact Summit began on Monday and, as Alfred Marshall would have remarked, artificial intelligence (AI) is “in the air.” The dominant imagery is of frontier labs, large language models, semiconductor breakthroughs and digital-native firms scaling at breakneck speed.
Here’s why India’s AI dividend will be earned by legacy manufacturers rather than digital-natives
SummaryAs the India AI Impact Summit puts the spotlight on artificial intelligence adoption, our legacy industries are poised to benefit. That is where the big gains will come. But its success will depend on how ready factories are and how well we roll it out. This is the AI moment we must grab.
The India AI Impact Summit began on Monday and, as Alfred Marshall would have remarked, artificial intelligence (AI) is “in the air.” The dominant imagery is of frontier labs, large language models, semiconductor breakthroughs and digital-native firms scaling at breakneck speed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More