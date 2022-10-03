Why India has to stay above the Russia-Ukraine fray

For one, whatever Russia’s immediate reasons for the invasion of Ukraine, at the heart of it lie concerns about NATO expansion eastwards and a sharp sense of betrayal by the US about promises made following the end of the Cold War that this would not happen. That these concerns were not entirely unfounded is evident from the post-invasion military and other material support to Ukraine from NATO member states as well as its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s responding to the latest Russian annexations by saying he would apply for fast-track membership to the NATO. That the US or NATO might not quickly accede to this request, if at all, can surely be put down to the Russian willingness to raise the stakes with the threat of nuclear weapons.