Why India Inc studiously avoids will while managing change of ownership

In most cases, the transfer of ownership happens during the patriarch’s lifetime. The ownership structure of group companies and property is always ring-fenced from future litigation and dispute through multiple (and impenetrable) layers of special purpose vehicles, which could be in the form of joint stock companies or even family trusts. The ownership of these SPVs can always be transferred to the chosen son through a variety of mechanisms. One alternative is to gift the control of these SPVs because any gift between blood relations is tax-free. Another option is to induct the son as an equal shareholder in the controlling companies and then writing down the patriarch’s shares, leaving the son’s share as 100% of the written-down capital, and layering the transfer of ownership with some tax elegance.