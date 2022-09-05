Why India is firing at China from foreign shoulders

Four, the External Affairs Minister noted that “The three shocks of Covid pandemic, Ukraine conflict and climatic disturbances are also impacting the evolution of the Asian economy." Why would he not mention China’s illegal actions on the LAC in this list? If he can declare that “the Asian Century requires an effective management of the contradictions of our continent", of which surely one is playing out on the LAC between India and China at the moment, how can the Asian economy remain immune? Is the omission an admission that one of India’s most important responses to the Chinese transgressions in 2020, namely, the various economic measures against Chinese apps, FDI and mobile manufacturers, do not substantially affect either the Chinese economy or trends in the Asian economy?