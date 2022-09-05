Why India is firing at China from foreign shoulders

Why India is firing at China from foreign shoulders4 min read . 07:21 AM IST
- If the evidence from Chinese build-up suggests Beijing is not going to give up gains made in 2020, where exactly are India-China negotiations leading?
Foreign interlocutors posted in or visiting India’s capital have perhaps become a little bolder in calling out bad behaviour by India’s principal strategic challenger, China. These statements are not just a reiteration of facts that have become harder to ignore in recent years but also a testament to the effectiveness of Indian diplomacy.
The newly-arrived German envoy in Delhi took a clear position when he said Chinese claims to Arunachal Pradesh were “outrageous" and that “the infringement at the border… should not be accepted."
A few days earlier, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in an interview to The Hindu said that in his view the Chinese had, following the LAC clashes of April-May of 2020, “chosen to double down… rather than ‘tactically withdraw’", that there was “every evidence that China has consolidated".
References to Rudd are seldom complete without highlighting his China expertise–his ability to speak Mandarin and his time as a diplomat in Beijing. It is, therefore, noteworthy that he says “in terms of concrete, political and diplomatic messaging from the Chinese side, they are sending a clear message that China is not for turning back" at the LAC. Indian External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar sharing the stage with Rudd just a day after the interview at the inauguration of the Asia Society Policy Institute office in New Delhi, is an opportunity to ask what foreign views on Chinese policy towards India say about India’s own policies towards China.
One, Jaishankar’s declaration that “sovereignty and territorial integrity will have to be respected", is surely an indirect admission of the fact that the Chinese are sitting on territory acquired since 2020. The question then is what prevents the Indian government from saying so openly? Is firing from the shoulders of foreign diplomats a sustainable strategy? And what might be the price that New Delhi will have to pay as a result?
Two, India’s persistence with talks with the Chinese despite glacial or no progress might be part of what Rudd calls Indian diplomacy’s ability “to find the off-ramps". However, if as he also points out, the evidence from Chinese infrastructure and military build-up suggests Beijing is not going to give up gains made in 2020, where exactly are negotiations leading? Or to use the German envoy’s phraseology, how is India not accepting the infringement at the border?
Three and related, while Rudd saw “a clear analogy" between China’s actions on the LAC and its actions in the South China Sea, Taiwan and East China Sea and the German envoy saw some similarities with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Indian government itself has been reluctant to make such comparisons. If this is the approach, how can New Delhi be an effective–or even sincere–member of the Quad grouping or indeed, any multilateral attempt to constrain China’s assertive regional and global behaviour?
Indeed, Jaishankar’s speech suggested that New Delhi continues to see bilateral India-China tensions as something it can put in or take out of a box at its own convenience–and thus, its involvement with both the Quad and the BRICS multilateral forums. China, however, has the opposite approach viewing India’s actions as being in concert with those of the West and other rivals like Japan.
Four, the External Affairs Minister noted that “The three shocks of Covid pandemic, Ukraine conflict and climatic disturbances are also impacting the evolution of the Asian economy." Why would he not mention China’s illegal actions on the LAC in this list? If he can declare that “the Asian Century requires an effective management of the contradictions of our continent", of which surely one is playing out on the LAC between India and China at the moment, how can the Asian economy remain immune? Is the omission an admission that one of India’s most important responses to the Chinese transgressions in 2020, namely, the various economic measures against Chinese apps, FDI and mobile manufacturers, do not substantially affect either the Chinese economy or trends in the Asian economy?
In his speech, Jaishankar both continues to pay obeisance to the idea of an Asian century as well as dismisses early Indian and other attempts at precisely such an outcome as “political romanticism". His government’s preferred approach seems encapsulated in his claim that “Asians are second to none when it comes to realpolitik". If so, it is not entirely clear–at least going by current China policy–why he assumes that it is India’s realpolitik that will win the day.
There is, therefore, yet another way in which one can interpret the aforementioned statements by foreign envoys–as unhappy comment on India’s propensity for rhetoric as opposed to hard action.