Why India is the perfect fit for Levi’s
- The iconic jeans maker plans to scour the country not just for customers but also managers and techies, harnessing two of India's innate strengths.
Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer of Levi Strauss, told Mint in an interview this week that the iconic maker of denim jeans has big plans for India, apart from increasing sales. The company plans to open a development centre in the country, for which it will hire Indian engineers and experts in artificial intelligence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×