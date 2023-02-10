Why India is the perfect fit for Levi’s

Those who aspired to the toughness of the men and women who had conquered the American West embraced jeans as a convenient way of projecting their inner Buffalo Bill without experiencing the dangers and hard lives of those who heeded the advice – ‘go West, young man’. Levi Strauss was the archetypal maker and peddler of jeans, but by the first 11 years of the 20th century, Wrangler and Lee had also made an appearance.

