Why India must bid for the 2036 Olympics
Summary
- There are several reasons why the naysayers’ scepticism about India bidding for the 2036 Olympic Games is misplaced
India should bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. It would boost urban and sports infrastructure and enhance India’s collective interest in athletic excellence, besides giving a boost to economic activity and tourism in particular. The key to making the Olympics a financial and economic success is detailed planning on where to hold the games, how to integrate the residences, offices and sports facilities built for the event into India’s infrastructure, and how to finance the games without adding much to the government’s spending.