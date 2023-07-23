Opinion
Why India must change the way it taxes high-end cars
Summary
- Rationalising taxes on what are considered “luxury” vehicles would have many benefits, such as driving the creation of world-class infrastructure in India
For most Indians travelling abroad for the first time, the sight of luxury cars like Mercedes Benzes or BMWs being operated as taxis comes as a bit of a shock. To find the preferred vehicles of the uber rich in India available for a regular cab ride serves as a humbling reminder of the true gap between “us" and “them."
