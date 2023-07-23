Why India must change the way it taxes high-end cars

For most Indians travelling abroad for the first time, the sight of luxury cars like Mercedes Benzes or BMWs being operated as taxis comes as a bit of a shock. To find the preferred vehicles of the uber rich in India available for a regular cab ride serves as a humbling reminder of the true gap between “us" and “them."

But the scenario could be very different if India were to rationalise the tax structure on what are considered “luxury" vehicles in India. If this were to happen, one could potentially see high-end foreign cars serving as Olas and Ubers.

Consider this. A Mercedes C300 retails for around €41,000 in Germany and around $44,000 in the US. This works out to a little over ₹12 lakh in purchasing-power-parity (PPP) rupees – a tad less than the entry price of a full sedan from Maruti or Honda in India (not the sub-four-metre ‘compact’ sedan that’s unique to India).

Instead, a Mercedes C300 in India starts at over ₹65 lakh. The reason? Taxes. The import duty on cars ranges from 30-100% depending on whether the car is semi-knocked down or completely built. There is also 28% GST and a cess of 22%, which adds another 50% to the import price. Finally, there is the registration charge – 15% of the ex-showroom price – which ends up pushing what could have been a middle-class mover into the ultra-high net worth bracket.

Putting punitive levels of taxes on so-called “luxury" goods harks back to India’s socialist-era approach to taxation, where anything other than the bare necessities was considered a wasteful luxury in a country starved of resources and capital.

But India is no longer socialist, or poor. It is an upper-middle-income country, one of the world’s emerging economic superpowers. It also has, by all accounts, one of the world’s fastest-growing middle classes. According to a recent Deloitte study, India is set to become the world’s third-largest retail market behind the US and China by 2030. Its economy is projected to be the world's third-largest by 2030. By that year, India is set to add 110 million middle-income households (currently 190 million) and 14 million high-income households (currently 15 million) to the consumer base.

This new affluence is being spread more evenly. India will see a fivefold increase in ‘super rich’ families by the turn of the decade and a large chunk of the growth will come from rural areas. A July 2023 study by think tank PRICE estimates that the number of “super rich" households – those earning more than ₹2 crore a year – almost doubled to 1.8 million in five years to 2021. The growth of such households in villages was 14.2% compared to 10.6% in cities. By FY31, PRICE estimates the number of rich Indians – defined as those earning more than ₹30 lakh a year – at 169 million, with the middle class (income between ₹5-30 lakh a year ) adding another 715 million.

Rationalising taxes on what are considered “luxury" vehicles (quixotically defined by vehicle length and engine capacity, and not quality of build or fit and finish) has the potential to drive the creation of world class infrastructure in India. For starters, It will convert import and assembly operations into full-scale manufacturing, and create tens of thousands of jobs. Higher consumption driven by lower prices will more than make up for the treasury in volume what it loses by way of value under the current set up.

The base for such a potential jump in consumption has already been created. Highway construction is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17%, with high-quality national highway networks rising by 59% in the past nine years. With high quality connectivity rising, so will the demand for transportation, particularly in rural India.

Then there is the export opportunity. Passenger vehicle exports from India rose 15% in FY23, with Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai accounting for a chunk of the 6.62 lakh units exported. These exports were mainly of small cars, which are manufactured at scale in India and therefore allow competitively priced exports. If sufficient scale were to be achieved in the current “luxury" UV/SUV segment, India could become an auto export powerhouse.

Finally, there is the safety argument. It is no secret that “made-in-India-sold-in-India" vehicles lack several of the safety features and build quality found in similar models in developed markets (or indeed in the export versions of the same cars). Rationalising taxes and allowing consumer choice – rather than tax-driven prices – to determine what gets made at what scale will allow Indian consumers access to the only luxury that matters – genuine choice.