Why India must change the way it taxes high-end cars

This new affluence is being spread more evenly. India will see a fivefold increase in ‘super rich’ families by the turn of the decade and a large chunk of the growth will come from rural areas. A July 2023 study by think tank PRICE estimates that the number of “super rich" households – those earning more than ₹2 crore a year – almost doubled to 1.8 million in five years to 2021. The growth of such households in villages was 14.2% compared to 10.6% in cities. By FY31, PRICE estimates the number of rich Indians – defined as those earning more than ₹30 lakh a year – at 169 million, with the middle class (income between ₹5-30 lakh a year ) adding another 715 million.

