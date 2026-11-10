Sustainable development” has become a defining feature of any trade agreement. While there is no formal definition of this term, its essence continues to be governed by the 1987 United Nations Brundtland Commission report titled Our Common Future, which explained it as “Development meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”
Sustainable development: Why India must define its own vision of what it means to attain it
SummarySustainability is not alien to Indian thought and the country need not accept the vision that developed countries impose on it. Here's why India must own its idea of sustainability and negotiate more meaningful provisions in its free trade agreements.
Sustainable development” has become a defining feature of any trade agreement. While there is no formal definition of this term, its essence continues to be governed by the 1987 United Nations Brundtland Commission report titled Our Common Future, which explained it as “Development meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”
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