Sustainable development: Why India must define its own vision of what it means to attain it

Sustainable development” has become a defining feature of any trade agreement. While there is no formal definition of this term, its essence continues to be governed by the 1987 United Nations Brundtland Commission report titled Our Common Future, which explained it as “Development meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”
Sustainable development” has become a defining feature of any trade agreement. While there is no formal definition of this term, its essence continues to be governed by the 1987 United Nations Brundtland Commission report titled Our Common Future, which explained it as “Development meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”
Sustainability rests on three pillars: social, comprising labour and human rights; economic, which is the trade dimension; and environment, which relates to natural resource management and conservation.
India was initially sceptical of building-in obligations relating to environment and labour in its trade agreements, the concern being that selective use of such obligations in trade agreements would render them to be used as protectionist tools to vitiate trade obligations, rather than achieve any meaningful environmental or labour-related objectives.
Economists such as the renowned Jagdish Bhagwati and Paul Krugman had also questioned the economic case for such requirements and their potential use for protectionism.
Sustainability, however, is not alien to Indian thought. The judiciary has recognized the concept of sustainable development as integral to Indian law, while emphasizing that this would involve a balancing of employment and livelihood concerns as well as competing environmental priorities.
India’s FTAs with the European Union (EU) and the UK are important milestones in that they contain comprehensive chapters on sustainability. However, neither addresses the elephant in the room, which is the increasing use of unilateral measures in the UK and the EU.
Both have introduced the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) which will require importers of products from India to pay the price differential per tonne of CO2 between India and the EU and the UK, respectively.
The price of CO2 cannot be uniform. The International Monetary Fund’s proposal for an international carbon price floor, acknowledged by the World Bank and the World Trade Organization, is that countries should not face one global common price, but that differentiation based on levels of development would need to be considered.
CBAM does not account for that differential. It will hurt Indian exports in iron and steel, aluminium, cement and chemicals.
Concerns among India and other countries over CBAM and other EU green-deal measures, such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), are often dismissed as lack of concern for the environment or as fear of enhanced compliance.
But this misconstrues and misses the point entirely. The concern is not that environmental or human rights measures are not critical. Instead, the concern lies in the unilateral imposition and extra-territorial application of another country’s requirements.
It will not be enough for India to ensure compliance with its international law obligations relating to environment, climate change or labour rights; or for Indian companies to certify compliance with Indian laws. Rather, EUDR will require Indian exporters in coffee, leather, rubber, wood, handicrafts, paper, paperboard and soymeal to provide precise geolocation data and traceability and certification that they are not produced in deforested land.
CS3D requires importers to map risks in the supply chain (suppliers of raw materials, manufacturing, components) on compliance with international environmental and human rights obligations, whose validity will be open to EU scrutiny and assessment.
CSRD mandates a sustainability disclosure framework based on EU requirements. The compliance burden will be the heaviest for small and medium enterprises.
India’s FTAs with the EU and UK do not address these fundamental concerns. The one with the EU, in fact, implicitly acknowledges CBAM’s legitimacy, with an annexure devoted to it that notes that any CBAM concession that the EU provides to another country would be available to India.
Tariff liberalization is no longer the cornerstone of FTAs. Instead, the value of FTAs will depend on the extent to which they can afford predictable, sustainable market access. Take for example the perils of climate change.
FTAs can play a positive role by facilitating the transfer of environmentally sensitive technologies, accelerating the flow of green financing, investments into environmental goods and services and the development of resilient and trust-based relationships between trading partners.
There cannot be a one-size-fits-all version of sustainability that applies across countries. FTAs need to acknowledge and address this reality. Mere extra-territorial application of another country’s requirements will not achieve sustainable development for either country. Instead, India needs to own its vision of sustainability and negotiate more meaningful provisions in its FTAs.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is partner, Clarus Law Associates.