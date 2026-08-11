Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rightly pushing deregulation as part of the Viksit Bharat-by- 2047 goal. End-June, he held a meeting with Union secretaries and may do so with the chief secretaries of states soon. These efforts will ease doing business.
Let’s look before we leap: why India must study the actual impact of every regulation
SummaryFor a regulatory system to be effective, it must be guided by information on the effect it has. India must study how rules shape outcomes to optimize and stabilize policy on the basis of these findings. The effort would pay off in spades.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rightly pushing deregulation as part of the Viksit Bharat-by- 2047 goal. End-June, he held a meeting with Union secretaries and may do so with the chief secretaries of states soon. These efforts will ease doing business.
About the Author
Pradeep S. Mehta (78) is the founder Secretary General of the Jaipur-based Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS International), a global economic policy research, advocacy and networking NGO established in 1983 in India, with centres in Nairobi, Lusaka, Hanoi, Accra, Geneva and Washington DC.<br><br>Currently he is a member of the WTO DG’s NGO Advisory Board for the third time. He also serves on the G20/B20’s Council on Africa’s Economic Integration. He has also served on the Indian government’s Board of Trade, Better Regulatory Advisory Group, Steering Committee on Ecomark, etc.<br><br>Mehta is a recipient of the M.R. Pai Award in 2007 and the SKOCH Excellence Award in 2021 for his dedication to promoting competition and consumer protection, and the Scindia School’s Madhav Award for Old Boy of Eminence in 2018.<br><br>In September 2023, he was conferred the prestigious Business World Social Impact Award. He has also been awarded an appointment as a Professor of Practice at the School of Humanities & Social Sciences in the JECRC University, Jaipur.<br><br>A prolific writer, gifted speaker, skilled trainer and organizer in the social science field, Mehta has been named one of the 30 most famous columnists in India by a leading newspaper in India.
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