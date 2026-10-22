India is within its rights to use duties others have weaponized against the Global South

In July, US trade representative Jamieson Greer told the Senate Finance Committee that Washington would raise with New Delhi concerns over possible restrictions on US soda ash exports expressed by senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, a major soda ash-producing state. Greer said the US wanted American producers treated fairly and the process to reach the “right answer.”
Amid heightened geo-economic uncertainty, fuelled by wars and supply-chain constraints, larger economies are trying to weaponize trade remedies to degrade the industrial base of the Global South, including India. Extensive dumping by China has led to many industry closures and capacity under-utilization, despite robust demand.