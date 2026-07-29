Why India needs a plan to protect refugees

Pakistani Hindus are among the communities caught in this gap. Many arrived on short-term pilgrimage visas and remained. Others have come under newer measures aimed at protecting persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and the Immigration and Foreigners Exemption Order, 2025. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Hindus in several parts of Pakistan, particularly Sindh province, face risks including abduction, forced conversion, and economic and social exclusion.