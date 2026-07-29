Why India needs a plan to protect refugees

Aankhein teri matar ke jaise/ Muh tera gobhi ke jaise/ Haath tera gajar ke jaise/ He bhagwan ek hi dost maanga/ Wo bhi subzi mandi ke jaise (Your eyes are like peas/ Your mouth like cauliflower/ Your hands are like carrots/ God, I only asked for one friend/ You gave me a vegetable patch).
The five-year-old living under Delhi's Signature Bridge recites the poem cheerfully. He is one of more than 50 children whose parents, Hindus from Pakistan, fled religious persecution and sought refuge in India. The group, numbering more than 200 people, is supported by Humanitarian Aid International (HAI), a Delhi-based organization working on refugee and disaster management.
But their new "home" lies on a floodplain. Every year, when the monsoon arrives between June and Spetember, rising water forces them onto the footpaths of Signature Bridge. When the waters recede, they return to rebuild their homes.