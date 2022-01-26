Why India needs a vibrant pension market

Why India needs a vibrant pension market5 min read . 06:28 PM IST
A policy push to redirect household savings into pension plans can help widen social security coverage for our large workforce and fund the country’s infrastructure development plans
A few weeks back, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) got two Canadian pension funds to invest in road projects through an infrastructure investment trust. The Indian government proposes to raise over ₹6 trillion by monetising assets such as roads, airports and other state-owned facilities over the next four years. We will see more participation by such pension funds in the asset monetisation pipeline, going forward.
With pension assets exceeding $56 trillion worldwide, most prosperous nations have them more than their gross domestic product (GDP), according to a recent report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). In developed countries, the average assets under management of pension funds are over 100% of GDP.
In India, they stand at 14% of GDP. India’s poor penetration of pension funds points to a lack of interest in retirement planning. Herein lies the opportunity, both for individuals planning to retire, including gig workers, and building infrastructure in the country.
Paying yourself first is perhaps the first lesson you learn in personal finance. It means saving for oneself for the future, when you hang up your boots. While that would be ideal, retirement planning is practically non-existent in India.
When young, most of us are in a spending mode and less concerned about saving and investing. When asked about retirement, it is revealed that many in India still depend on their children. A survey conducted by a Reserve Bank of India committee a few years ago showed that most Indians do not have any retirement plan. That was the case in the past, and it is true even today.
The covid pandemic has proved that any savings or investments you make could get wiped out if you do not plan well. Medical expenses will surge as you grow old. Preparing oneself so that healthcare needs are comfortably met will be a challenge. More money is needed to look after one’s health and meet living expenses in the golden years as average life expectancy of an Indian is now much higher than before.
A social security net becomes imperative in any country with a growing working population. In India, it's growing at a compound annual growth rate of about 15%. For years, the salaried class has had defined benefit support through provident fund and employee pension fund (EPF). But this is insufficient given our working population is expected to grow to 727 million by 2030. India needs to do far better than the under-14% coverage of pension schemes.
Access to long-term capital: The presence of long-term pension funds brings stability to financial markets. While global pension funds can invest in Indian equities like any other foreign portfolio investor, they have multiple options. A local pension fund system is bound to deploy capital within India.
Retirement is about planning for 15-20 years down the line. Empirical data shows that equity assets generate a higher return over that period across asset classes. Retirement money, therefore, needs to be placed with pension plans offered through the National Pension System (NPS) early. One would not only be saving and investing for their future, but also indirectly be helping build the nation's infrastructure.
Better returns: NPS is tax-efficient and offers higher returns than other schemes. It ensures a regular pension (income) in retirement years, especially for those who retire from private-sector jobs. The interoperability and convenience of managing an NPS account help one maintain a single account irrespective of the nature of their work. One could work in different companies over the years, but your NPS account stays the same.
As people transition to a nuclear family, they need to be initiated into pension products. The Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA) has made it convenient to subscribe to NPS. It currently has 4.6 crore subscribers with ₹6.75 trillion worth of assets under management, according to the NPS Trust. As more people enrol, it can play a key role in India's financial markets.
NPS is the most cost-efficient pension product. Both on the count of the charge ratio and equivalent asset fee, it is the most competitively priced pension plan. The flexibility to decide the asset allocation is another of its special features. A subscriber can take up to 75% equity exposure to generate an ‘alpha’ in the retirement returns. NPS, therefore, is a must for any retirement plan. It is also better than any pseudo-pension source like rent income.
To encourage individuals in the unorganized sector, the government launched two schemes—the Swavalamban Yojana in 2010 and the Atal Pension Yojana in 2015. The latter now has 3.19 crore subscribers, according to latest data.
Much of India’s workforce has over a couple of decades to reach retirement age. There is a pressing need, therefore, to nudge retirement planning.
Need for public-private partnership: The government needs to guide the pension funds industry to achieve full potential.
It can offer a flexible payment and withdrawal option to encourage more workers in the unorganised sector. This can also work for farm labourers who have no social security. Besides, it can also allocate more money to create awareness about pension schemes.
The government has already taken a proactive stand by listing an amendment to the PFRDA Act in the winter session of Parliament. All powers, functions and duties of the NPS Trust, the body that governs the pension system, are defined under PFRDA (NPS Trust) Regulations 2015. The amendment is needed to enable universal pension coverage.
The government has managed the macro-economic situation well by making India an attractive investment destination. It also needs to incentivise ordinary people to save and invest in pension plans at the micro-level. Targeting young workers in the gig economy as well as informal sectors would expand the market beyond the salaried class. It can fund India's ambitious infrastructure financing if the pension sector thrives. However, this requires public and private partnerships. We have all the ingredients to help channelize household savings into investments. All that’s needed is a strong will.
Sumit Mohindra is chief executive officer, ICICI Pension Funds Management Company. These are the author’s personal views.
