Why India needs affordable 5G

Spectrum is needed to make a call. There is no reason for any operator to have chunks of dedicated spectrum to itself. All an operator needs is availability of spectrum for use whenever it wants for a competitive price. If multiple bulk holders of spectrum trade spectrum for short durations on a spectrum exchange, the way power is now traded on the power exchange, this goal can be met. Technological advances such as software-defined radio permit spectrum-hopping by handsets across large bandwidths. The fancier the phone, the greater the flexibility on spectrum usage, the lower the cost of offering telephony. The cost of the fancy phone can be brought down by production at scale. Even the resultant low price can be made further affordable through easy financing schemes, fortified with subsidy where needed.

