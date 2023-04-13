Why India needs aviation hubs3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:46 PM IST
- Converting cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kochi into major aviation hubs would benefit not only airlines and airports but the entire Indian economy
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s plan to create multiple aviation hubs in India is a welcome move. It would benefit not only airports and airlines but the entire Indian economy.
