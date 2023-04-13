Why India needs aviation hubs

India needs aviation hubs not just for international connectivity but also for easy access to the country’s far-flung regions. India is a large country, with an area of nearly 3.3 million sq km, the seventh most expansive in the world. It needs many more airports and more air connectivity to allow its economically mobile population to travel freely and easily to even the far reaches of the country. This calls for multiple hubs and spokes to strike the right balance between distance travelled and cost of travel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}