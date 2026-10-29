Income and wage data needs to be better and more frequent for India to effectively shield the most vulnerable

Notwithstanding the better-than-expected growth of 7.8%, India’s economy remains vulnerable to multiple threats. Monsoon rainfall was 13% below normal because of El Niño, which is likely to strengthen until early next year.
Notwithstanding the better-than-expected growth of 7.8%, India’s economy remains vulnerable to multiple threats. Monsoon rainfall was 13% below normal because of El Niño, which is likely to strengthen until early next year.
The global environment is uncertain, both because of the war in West Asia, which has pushed up oil prices, and rising inflation in the developed world. The trade and tariff uncertainty have not helped. Also, how artificial intelligence will affect employment and productivity is unclear.
The global environment is uncertain, both because of the war in West Asia, which has pushed up oil prices, and rising inflation in the developed world. The trade and tariff uncertainty have not helped. Also, how artificial intelligence will affect employment and productivity is unclear.
India is not insulated from any of these. The Reserve Bank of India and finance ministry have sounded caution. The long-term impact is unclear but some of these will create problems in the short-term, with spillovers to the broader economy.
Any response then requires a short-term strategy to shield the livelihoods of the majority of the population, which is vulnerable to these shocks, but also steps to ensure the long-term sustainability of growth.
This requires more frequent assessment of how the households, particularly the vulnerable, are affected. The data must capture the impact of economic shocks in real-time or at a high frequency. This is particularly true for data on employment, incomes and wages, which are the cornerstone for any evaluation of the level of distress and also indicate aggregate demand.
Take incomes. Despite agriculture being highly vulnerable, there is no regular source of data on the income of farmers. The Situation Assessment Surveys (SAS) of the National Statistics Office (NSO) are available on a decennial basis.
The only other source is the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, whose data, although available with a lag of 3-4 years, is by crops and not farm households.
Recently, farmers have suffered from production uncertainty and rising energy as well as fertilizer prices. They also face an El Niño that is the worst in recent history. But there is no way to assess the impact of rising input prices and production shortfall on farm incomes. Note that agriculture is still the source of livelihood for almost 45% of workers.
This is also true for wages. The only monthly source is the Labour Bureau’s wage data of casual labourers in agricultural and non-agricultural occupations.
Unfortunately, the sudden and unexplained changes in the collection and compilation of this data from July 2025 have resulted in an abnormally high jump in nominal wages.
This not only distorts the long-term series, but the absence of any linking factor makes any analysis of wages and their relationship with drought, public policy or any other change difficult, if not impossible.
However, what’s worse is the lack of any information on wages and earnings in urban areas, either for casual or regular workers, on a monthly or even quarterly basis. The only source for urban wages is the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), which is available annually.
Though the NSO has been releasing monthly estimates of employment since 2025, these are only at a broad level. They represent an improvement over the quarterly report available for urban areas since 2017-18. But any analysis of short-term trends is limited by the absence of wage and earnings data.
Further, even though the monthly report is released, the unit-level data, which allows disaggregated analysis, is only released after the annual report, thus defeating the purpose of a monthly series. The revision in PLFS proposed by the statistics ministry to better capture platform and gig workers will help.
What is also needed, though, is a revision of the definitions and categories used to collect information on employment. A good example is the measurement of unemployment and the categorization of workers as self-employed, regular and casual, more so given the massive rise in unpaid workers.
Any policy response requires a proper diagnosis of the underlying trends and factors behind the distress in the economy, more so when the challenges are multifaceted and driven by natural calamities or international factors beyond the control of domestic policy.
The statistical system has been agile and aware of the challenges, bringing multiple changes in recent years that have improved the frequency of surveys and data release.
However, given India’s dynamic economy, the nature of statistical data and the corresponding categories also require revision. This is necessary for existing surveys and instruments. But we also need discussions on new surveys and instruments that can be introduced to capture the emerging trends and patterns on a reliable and frequent basis.
The author is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi.