Pax globalana: why India’s call for United Nations reform matters for global peace and prosperity

India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar spoke for all of humanity when he said it was essential that “multilateralism asserts itself strongly at this juncture” at the first summit of Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M).
Held in New York this week along the sidelines of this year’s United Nations General Assembly, the P4M conclave was attended by the leaders of India, Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada and Kenya, as well as the president of the European Council (EC). Their common concern: strife, conflict and a wobbly world order.