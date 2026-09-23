Pax globalana: why India’s call for United Nations reform matters for global peace and prosperity

India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar spoke for all of humanity when he said it was essential that “multilateralism asserts itself strongly at this juncture” at the first summit of Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M).
India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar spoke for all of humanity when he said it was essential that “multilateralism asserts itself strongly at this juncture” at the first summit of Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M).
Held in New York this week along the sidelines of this year’s United Nations General Assembly, the P4M conclave was attended by the leaders of India, Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada and Kenya, as well as the president of the European Council (EC). Their common concern: strife, conflict and a wobbly world order.
Held in New York this week along the sidelines of this year’s United Nations General Assembly, the P4M conclave was attended by the leaders of India, Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada and Kenya, as well as the president of the European Council (EC). Their common concern: strife, conflict and a wobbly world order.
The spirit of international cooperation would be called into question, noted Jaishankar (as co-chair with the EC’s António Costa), if we fail to check “extreme competition, geopolitical tensions and actual conflicts” that are giving the natural trend of a steady global rebalance another character.
In parallel, India has amplified its demand for UN Security Council reform, warning that global patience had run out.
India’s deputy permanent UN representative Yojna Patel said the Council had failed its mandate on peace and security. Its permanent members must expand beyond the current five, she added, arguing that the softer option of a halfway category would act as a red herring that distracts attention from the urgent need of a better balance of representation.
Since clarity in diplomacy counts, India has done well to spell out its position. Indeed, the Security Council must reflect today’s reality rather than what prevailed after World War II, when the UN was set up. Given how far we have come since 1945, its design is no longer fit for purpose, with flare-ups of war glaring out as evidence.
Until the turn of the century, UN approval of any armed action against a fellow member was assumed to be a must even by the US, as seen in the Gulf War of early 1991. While America may have taken its Cold War victory over the Soviet Union as a ‘unipolar’ moment that nullified any ‘red veto’ held by Moscow and Beijing, Uncle Sam’s wars of choice in subsequent decades have been a tale of restraints falling apart to leave a trail of misery.
Economic and military power, though, has been shifting east. Russia’s revanchist turn with its 2022 Ukraine war did not just revive Soviet-era dynamics, it was prefaced by a ‘no-limits’ pact with China, itself seen to be eyeing Taiwan as a prize catch now that it is ‘too big to contain.’
As US-China rivalry thickens and a melting polar ice-cap exposes the Arctic to a contest for access control, the White House has been blunt about a desire to annex Canada and Greenland, with a shrug reserved for the sovereignty of others. In response, Canada’s leader called upon middle powers to band together: “If you’re not at the table, you are on the menu,” he said at Davos in January.
Although Greenland remains a self-ruled territory of Denmark, its latest US deal will expand America’s military presence there. In each of these cases, nobody saw a realistic role for the UN. That says something.
Recently, the UN voted for the adoption of a revised world map that shows the size of all countries more accurately than the widely used Mercator view. This shift will make equatorial and tropical nations look larger alright, but is irrelevant to how power is projected globally.
Amid today’s ructions, what the world needs is map stability. The Soviet crack-up of 1991 had sparked a wave of wars. Might the 21st century be headed for worse? Geopolitical trends do not augur well. This is one reason why the UN should empower India—a nation that can be trusted to resist borders redrawn in blood.