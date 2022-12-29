Why India’s move to standardise charging ports is a win for consumers, economy

India’s smartphone market is dominated by Android devices, the majority of which are already shifting to the USB Type-C port. However, this is for new shipments. With nearly a billion mobile users, there is a bewildering array of charging ports – and chargers – with legacy devices in the market. Apple, which has a small share of the Indian market, continues to be an outlier, mainly shipping phones with its proprietary lightning port in India. Feature phones, too, come with an array of charging ports ranging from thick and thin pins to mini and micro-USB ports.