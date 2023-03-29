Why India’s ranking on the World Happiness Index rankles4 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 02:37 PM IST
The World Happiness Report 2023 ranked India 126 out of 137 countries, below the likes of Sri Lanka and Ukraine, causing some to question its methodology
When Bhutan introduced the concept of Gross National Happiness it certainly increased happiness levels as most people laughed at the idea. Jokes apart, social scientists do consider happiness a measure of political temperature. That’s how the World Happiness Report (WHR) came into being.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×