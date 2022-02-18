Why India’s record grain output is actually bad news

Food subsidy is the difference between the Food Corporation of India’s costs and what it earns from selling grain to state civil supplies departments, which, in turn, supply their fair price shops, and some bit in the open market. The major cost of the FCI is on procurement and storage. When more grain is procured than is demanded by the states, grain is stored for long periods, sometimes, in the open with nothing more than tarpaulins to cover piled-up sacks. Grain rots, is eaten up by rodents, and pilfered. Still, ever more grain is produced and procured. The subsidy on power, water, fertilizer and compensating the FCI for its losses keeps going up.