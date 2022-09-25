Why India’s success matters to the world and not just to Indians5 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 11:26 PM IST
We can hugely enhance the world’s labour force, consumer market and growth prospects while upholding an ethos of sharing
It is often said about the globalized age we live in that an event in any part of the world can potentially affect multiple regions, regardless of the geographical distance. It is the age of overlapping and interlinked global value chains, one where successes or failures are not necessarily limited by national boundaries. In such a global landscape, the success of a country like India is significant not just for its own development ambitions. India attaining the goals it has set and overcoming challenges will have more than just a positive spillover effect. It will be a determining force with the power to shape global trends. India has certain features that make its success especially relevant to the global landscape.