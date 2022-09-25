Why India’s success matters to the world and not just to Indians

In recent years, India has come to occupy a position of significance in the world economy. Recently, India surpassed the UK to become the world’s fifth-largest economy. Based on calculations done using the dollar exchange rate, the size of the Indian economy in current terms was $854.7 billion in the relevant quarter, which was larger than the UK’s quarterly figure of $816 billion. In 2021, India was the third largest country by gross domestic product (GDP) in current US dollars expressed in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), according to World Bank figures. Despite facing major challenges in the form of poverty, inequitable distribution of resources, education, and healthcare-related inadequacies, among others, India accounts for about 15% of global growth as per International Monetary Fund estimates. Additionally, the share of India in world GDP at current prices (PPP) increased from 4% to 6.8% over the period 2000 to 2020. The same share in terms of current US dollars has increased from 1.38% to 3.14% over the same period.