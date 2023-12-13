Opinion
Why India should aspire for 10% GDP growth
Mint SnapView 6 min read 13 Dec 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Summary
- Settling for 8%, down from 10%, as India's aspirational GDP growth rate is unnecessary
A lowering of India’s growth ambition is underway right now. A decade earlier, the ambition was to achieve a growth rate of 10%; now, increasingly, an 8% growth rate is being talked about as the aspirational rate. This is unnecessary. India needs to aspire to grow at 10% a year while its demographic transition remains favourable, and take concerted steps to marshal policy and spending priorities to achieve that growth.
