Why India should aspire for 10% GDP growth

India, in contrast, managed to pull up the share of gross fixed capital formation above 30% for the first time in 2004-05. It kept climbing to a peak of 35.8% in 2007-08, and stayed above 33% of GDP till 2012-13. In 2013-14, the year of the taper tantrum, in which the prospect of monetary policy tightening by the US Fed markets and currencies tumbling around the world, including in India, causing some to include India in a club of so-called Fragile Five, the share of fixed capital formation in GDP stood at 31.3%. Thereafter, this crucial figure of investment fell steadily, slipping below 30% and staying there, reaching 26.6% in the pandemic year of 2020-21 (figures from the Economic Survey).