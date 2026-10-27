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India needs a jobs toolkit to arm its youth for the AI-infused economy

Mint Editorial Board
2 min read27 Oct 2026, 07:30 AM IST
India's education system does little to equip the average youth with domain knowledge and judgement skills.
India's education system does little to equip the average youth with domain knowledge and judgement skills. (Mint)
Summary

As technology raises the bar for entry-level jobs, policy must change gears to equip the next generation of workers with skills necessary to adapt in an artificial intelligence-led world. Here are three aspects for policymakers to consider.

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Across the world, the youth seems frustrated with their governments. The triggers for their protests vary but there is one common theme: rising anxiety about jobs. The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has only heightened their unemployment fears.

Across the world, the youth seems frustrated with their governments. The triggers for their protests vary but there is one common theme: rising anxiety about jobs. The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has only heightened their unemployment fears.

This anxiety is acute in populous regions of South Asia and Africa, where decent jobs are already scarce. In countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya and India, youngsters have vented their frustrations on the streets.

This anxiety is acute in populous regions of South Asia and Africa, where decent jobs are already scarce. In countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya and India, youngsters have vented their frustrations on the streets.

Only about half of India’s roughly 200 million people in their 20s are employed. Nearly half of the employed degree-holders work in tiny household enterprises. One in five graduates remains unemployed even in their late 20s. Without English proficiency, other skills and access to metropolitan networks, getting a decent private-sector job is hard for most.

Also Read | Young people aren’t job switching as much as they should be

Yet, plenty of jobs exist. And there will be new jobs for those who can complement technology. Those with expertise in inherently human skills such as communication and coordination, negotiation and judgement, manual dexterity, or empathy, will be valued highly.

While eroding routine work like data entry and basic coding, automation and AI are increasing the productivity of workers in tech-complementary occupations. Recently, IMF researchers analysed 700 million global online job postings and found that AI is generating opportunities for people with AI tools, with expertise such as prompt engineering or AI agents, and the ability to connect AI with proprietary internal data and domain knowledge.

Unfortunately, our education system does little to equip the average youth with domain knowledge and judgement skills. Our society looks down upon electricians and plumbers although demand for such professionals is likely to remain high globally.

Also Read | Let’s not be misled by a superficial understanding of India’s Gen Z

Policy can help. First, we need an overhaul of education and examinations, shifting from memory testing to domain knowledge, problem-solving, English fluency and AI literacy.

This begins with redesigning teacher training. Using the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing platform, trainers could run domain courses and AI-complementary lessons for teachers. Classrooms could tackle problems faced by local firms and communities, identified through local bodies and industry groups.

Second, skills training must be co-designed with employers. Industry bodies should help set curricula, supply trainers and offer apprenticeships, with colleges granting credit for work-based learning. Courses should be refreshed as technology changes, with industry-validated assessment.

Unemployed graduates need short-term job-readiness programmes. AI fluency lets anyone serve firms worldwide, but only if they have the right skills. The government should act as a catalyst for the AI-complementary skilling initiative.

Also Read | Demographic dissidents: Why Gen Z favours politics of the present

Finally, the government should facilitate internationally recognised certification in trade skills and care work. The world faces a shortage of electricians, plumbers, welders, and caregivers. Even if India’s trade agreements ease mobility norms, workers would still need upfront funds to train and travel.

The government can facilitate globally accepted skills-training certification in these sectors. As the social status and earnings in these sectors rise, society will reappraise these professions.

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    Meet the Author

    Mint Editorial Board

    The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

    levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeOpinionViewsIndia needs a jobs toolkit to arm its youth for the AI-infused economy

    India needs a jobs toolkit to arm its youth for the AI-infused economy

    Mint Editorial Board
    2 min read27 Oct 2026, 07:30 AM IST
    India's education system does little to equip the average youth with domain knowledge and judgement skills.
    India's education system does little to equip the average youth with domain knowledge and judgement skills. (Mint)
    Summary

    As technology raises the bar for entry-level jobs, policy must change gears to equip the next generation of workers with skills necessary to adapt in an artificial intelligence-led world. Here are three aspects for policymakers to consider.

    Gift this article

    Across the world, the youth seems frustrated with their governments. The triggers for their protests vary but there is one common theme: rising anxiety about jobs. The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has only heightened their unemployment fears.

    Across the world, the youth seems frustrated with their governments. The triggers for their protests vary but there is one common theme: rising anxiety about jobs. The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has only heightened their unemployment fears.

    This anxiety is acute in populous regions of South Asia and Africa, where decent jobs are already scarce. In countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya and India, youngsters have vented their frustrations on the streets.

    This anxiety is acute in populous regions of South Asia and Africa, where decent jobs are already scarce. In countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya and India, youngsters have vented their frustrations on the streets.

    Only about half of India’s roughly 200 million people in their 20s are employed. Nearly half of the employed degree-holders work in tiny household enterprises. One in five graduates remains unemployed even in their late 20s. Without English proficiency, other skills and access to metropolitan networks, getting a decent private-sector job is hard for most.

    Also Read | Young people aren’t job switching as much as they should be

    Yet, plenty of jobs exist. And there will be new jobs for those who can complement technology. Those with expertise in inherently human skills such as communication and coordination, negotiation and judgement, manual dexterity, or empathy, will be valued highly.

    While eroding routine work like data entry and basic coding, automation and AI are increasing the productivity of workers in tech-complementary occupations. Recently, IMF researchers analysed 700 million global online job postings and found that AI is generating opportunities for people with AI tools, with expertise such as prompt engineering or AI agents, and the ability to connect AI with proprietary internal data and domain knowledge.

    Unfortunately, our education system does little to equip the average youth with domain knowledge and judgement skills. Our society looks down upon electricians and plumbers although demand for such professionals is likely to remain high globally.

    Also Read | Let’s not be misled by a superficial understanding of India’s Gen Z

    Policy can help. First, we need an overhaul of education and examinations, shifting from memory testing to domain knowledge, problem-solving, English fluency and AI literacy.

    This begins with redesigning teacher training. Using the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing platform, trainers could run domain courses and AI-complementary lessons for teachers. Classrooms could tackle problems faced by local firms and communities, identified through local bodies and industry groups.

    Second, skills training must be co-designed with employers. Industry bodies should help set curricula, supply trainers and offer apprenticeships, with colleges granting credit for work-based learning. Courses should be refreshed as technology changes, with industry-validated assessment.

    Unemployed graduates need short-term job-readiness programmes. AI fluency lets anyone serve firms worldwide, but only if they have the right skills. The government should act as a catalyst for the AI-complementary skilling initiative.

    Also Read | Demographic dissidents: Why Gen Z favours politics of the present

    Finally, the government should facilitate internationally recognised certification in trade skills and care work. The world faces a shortage of electricians, plumbers, welders, and caregivers. Even if India’s trade agreements ease mobility norms, workers would still need upfront funds to train and travel.

    The government can facilitate globally accepted skills-training certification in these sectors. As the social status and earnings in these sectors rise, society will reappraise these professions.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Mint Editorial Board

      The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

      levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeOpinionViewsIndia needs a jobs toolkit to arm its youth for the AI-infused economy
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