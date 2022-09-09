Why India should not support price caps on Russian energy

The proposal to cap Russian crude prices is to be given effect by European companies refusing to insure Russian cargoes of oil at higher prices and European tankers refusing to carry Russian crude at prices above the cap. The net effect might be to create a new insurance and re-insurance business pertaining to Russian crude exports in Asia, whether Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore or India’s GIFT City. Russia would simply divert its crude shipments to countries that are not part of trying to penalize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. A cutback of Russian supplies of crude to Europe, amounting to some 30% of the continent’s total import of oil, would raise Europe’s demand for crude from other sources, pushing up crude prices in general and potentially swelling the ranks of nations seeking access to relatively cheaper Russian crude.