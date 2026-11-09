Why India should pay hill states a 'green bonus' for its forest—based on its conservation results

A deal with conditions: New Delhi should pay a green bonus based on results. The Forest Survey of India checks forest cover every two years, so the Centre could pay a set amount for every hectare of forest Himachal Pradesh maintains or adds, and more for dense forests above the big dams. It could also allow some extra borrowing, as long as the money goes to building roads and drains that can withstand heavy rains. This benefit could be extended to other hill states.