On 8 September, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked central finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to let his state borrow more. A state’s yearly borrowing is capped at 3% of its gross state domestic product (GSDP), which is the value of everything its economy produces in a year, and Sukhu wanted 4%. He needed the room, Mint reported, to meet the state’s “committed liabilities” (bills it cannot avoid) and to fund services and development.
Why India should pay hill states a 'green bonus' for its forest—based on its conservation results
SummaryHimachal Pradesh’s demand for a 'green bonus' for keeping its forests protected has merit but it must fix its finances too, given much of its problems are of its own making. Here's how such a deal could be realized.
On 8 September, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked central finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to let his state borrow more. A state’s yearly borrowing is capped at 3% of its gross state domestic product (GSDP), which is the value of everything its economy produces in a year, and Sukhu wanted 4%. He needed the room, Mint reported, to meet the state’s “committed liabilities” (bills it cannot avoid) and to fund services and development.
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