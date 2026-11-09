Why India should pay hill states a 'green bonus' for its forest—based on its conservation results

On 8 September, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked central finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to let his state borrow more. A state’s yearly borrowing is capped at 3% of its gross state domestic product (GSDP), which is the value of everything its economy produces in a year, and Sukhu wanted 4%. He needed the room, Mint reported, to meet the state’s “committed liabilities” (bills it cannot avoid) and to fund services and development.