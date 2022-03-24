Why Indian banks require new measures for operational risk

Interestingly, supervisors may require banks to apply an ILM greater than one if they do not have high-quality operational risk annual loss data; this may increase their regulatory capital requirement for operational risk. Moreover, the exclusion of internal loss data due to non-compliance with regulatory loss data criteria must be made publicly available as part of RBI’s pillar 3 requirements. In such a case, the operational risk capital will not be linked to their risk management process. This may put them at a disadvantage in terms of market competitiveness. On the contrary, good loss data management will enable banks to create several scenarios to internally assess the adverse business impacts caused by operational failures. Thus, banks will have to improve their loss data as well as operational risk management processes and conduct suitable contingency planning. It is also essential to incorporate possible scenarios to gauge the adverse business impact of external events (economic recession, war, political unrest, etc). An effective stress-testing framework, external data and Business Environment and Internal Control Factors (BEICF) can enable organizations to align capital for extreme scenarios.