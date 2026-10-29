Concrete jungle: The case for expanding public spaces in India's metros

The recent protests against the Election Commission have brought to the fore an under-studied aspect of urban life in the country: the lack of adequate public spaces.
The recent protests against the Election Commission have brought to the fore an under-studied aspect of urban life in the country: the lack of adequate public spaces.
In Delhi, activists have decried the new rule barring protests at Jantar Mantar. In Bengaluru, social activists are up in arms against city and state officials for restricting protests anywhere outside Freedom Park. Traders want protest sites at a safe distance from commercial centres to avoid traffic snarls.
In Delhi, activists have decried the new rule barring protests at Jantar Mantar. In Bengaluru, social activists are up in arms against city and state officials for restricting protests anywhere outside Freedom Park. Traders want protest sites at a safe distance from commercial centres to avoid traffic snarls.
The dispute over protest sites should make us question why our cities have so few places where people can gather without disrupting everyday life. Indian cities have been adding buildings and vehicles without creating adequate streets, squares, parks, playgrounds and waterfronts.
Legitimate users of scarce public space compete with each other: pedestrians with vehicles, and protesters with commuters.
In a typical Indian city, less than 20% of urban land constitutes the public realm. A UN-Habitat assessment found that only 30% of Jaipur’s residents lived within 500 metres of accessible open space.
A 2024 study found that 19 of Bengaluru’s 198 wards had no parks, despite its reputation as India’s Garden City. Mumbai offers barely 1.24 square metres of accessible open space per person, against India’s recommended 10-12 square metres.
At India’s high urban densities, these shortages undermine both productivity and liveability.
UN-Habitat recommends an indicative allocation of 45% of urban land to public space: 30% for streets and sidewalks, and 15% for other open spaces. Well-functioning cities typically devote a substantial part of their land to the public realm.
Markets cannot adequately supply such public goods—how will they recover their costs? Creating this public realm is a central responsibility of urban planning, and maintaining them is the prime role of urban governance. Every new building increases demand for streets, parks and gathering places, but these cannot be adequately provided plot-by-plot. They require coordinated planning and land assembly.
Private development can add floor space far more easily than cities can create public space. Cities must, therefore, secure sufficient public spaces before private development raises the costs of creating such spaces. Otherwise, we risk building denser cities without the public infrastructure needed to make them productive and liveable.
Our cities need both private development and public provisioning. Manhattan generates more than $1 trillion in economic output across just 59 square kilometres. Yet, nearly half its land is devoted to the public realm, including 36% to streets alone. Public space should not be seen as land lost to economic activity. It is part of what makes such activity possible.
The case for public space extends beyond its economic contribution. Its scarcity also narrows the space for democratic dissent. When protests disrupt the daily lives of fellow citizens competing for the same limited space, that may erode the very public sympathy they seek to mobilize.
In 2011, Zuccotti Park, a small public square in Manhattan’s financial district, became the epicentre of the Occupy Wall Street movement, demonstrating how public spaces can give democratic dissent a visible place in the heart of a thriving commercial district. Expanding the public realm is, therefore, an investment in civic life.