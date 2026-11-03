Why Indian cities need empowered mayors to lead them

Speaking at the National Urban Conclave in Odisha, Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba said that India’s cities should not be governed from state capitals. Reiterating the recommendations of a Niti Aayog report on city governments, Guaba called for directly elected mayors with five-year terms, stronger municipal finances and devolution of responsibilities to local governments.
More than three decades after the 74th Constitutional Amendment recognized municipalities as institutions of self-government and identified 18 functions for devolution, elected city governments remain weak.