Why Indian cities need empowered mayors to lead them

Speaking at the National Urban Conclave in Odisha, Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba said that India’s cities should not be governed from state capitals. Reiterating the recommendations of a Niti Aayog report on city governments, Guaba called for directly elected mayors with five-year terms, stronger municipal finances and devolution of responsibilities to local governments.
Speaking at the National Urban Conclave in Odisha, Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba said that India’s cities should not be governed from state capitals. Reiterating the recommendations of a Niti Aayog report on city governments, Guaba called for directly elected mayors with five-year terms, stronger municipal finances and devolution of responsibilities to local governments.
More than three decades after the 74th Constitutional Amendment recognized municipalities as institutions of self-government and identified 18 functions for devolution, elected city governments remain weak.
More than three decades after the 74th Constitutional Amendment recognized municipalities as institutions of self-government and identified 18 functions for devolution, elected city governments remain weak.
A 2024 CAG review found that typical municipalities fully controlled only 4 functions. Essential responsibilities—including urban planning, land-use regulation, water supply, sewerage, major roads, public transport, slum improvement and fire services—remain partly or wholly with state agencies.
Residents may prefer better drainage to a flyover or reliable buses to a metro system. These choices depend on local circumstances. Yet, these decisions are often made by different state agencies that are not accountable to local governments.
Within municipal corporations, state-appointed commissioners often wield far more authority than elected mayors. Citizens confronting flooded streets or unreliable buses are unable to demand accountability from local councillors.
Elected mayors can make a difference, but only if they have control over personnel, budgets and key civic departments. Stronger executive authority must be matched by municipal council scrutiny, transparent budgets and community participation.
What matters is a coherent structure of power and accountability, not merely how mayors are elected. Finances are equally important. Estimates suggest expenditure by local governments accounts for just over 1% of GDP in India, while their employees account for just over 10% of all public employees.
In contrast, local governments account for more than half of public spending in China according to a paper titled ‘City power and urban fiscal crises: the USA, China, and India.’
For long, state governments have complained of being under-funded by the Union government. Yet states now account for over 60% of government expenditure, among the highest shares globally. It is time they extended to local governments the empowerment they have demanded for themselves, and now enjoy.
The principle of subsidiarity provides a guide: decisions should be taken at the lowest level capable of handling them effectively. India’s urban future will be shaped by countless decisions about streets, buildings, services and neighbourhoods. Those decisions need institutions close enough to understand local needs and accountable enough to respond.
The Union government could encourage reform by linking urban mission funding to measurable devolution, financial transparency and regular elections, as Gauba suggests. But the critical decisions rest with states, which have been reluctant to relinquish control over urban land, institutions, and resources.
The political challenge is for a state government to empower cities early in its term, make the new arrangements deliver results, and earn political dividends in subsequent elections. If even one chief minister delivers on this agenda, it would serve as a role model for the entire country.