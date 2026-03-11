The war in West Asia that has blocked supplies of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and refinery products from the Gulf serves India a reality check on the soundness of relying on imported hydrocarbons for cooking food.
Why Indian kitchens need to quit gas and go electric: In war or peace, it’ll serve us better
SummaryThe Iran war has spotlighted India’s reliance on imported energy—even for something as basic as cooking meals. A shift from LPG and PNG to efficient induction stoves could cushion us. With a few reforms, India could go in for a climate-friendly electric transition.
