Why Indians are key to reviving Japan's troubled economy

Now the global inflation spike has done what monetary policy could not for years. Rising food and fuel prices have caused inflation to pick up a bit. The Bank of Japan believes it will be sticky, given expectations may have entered wage negotiations – worker unions have in annual negotiations this month secured pay hikes highest since 1991. Last year’s negotiated hikes, too, were the highest in three decades, but real incomes had actually fallen as inflation was higher. Besides inflation, wage hikes also reflect the pressures of a shrinking workforce.