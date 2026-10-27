Why India's urban heat problem demands big-picture solutions

India’s cities are no longer just experiencing heat; they are also actively generating it. Concrete replaces wetlands, glass towers rise where trees once stood and water-bodies are paved over. Air conditioners cool houses while warming the street outside. Heat is no longer an occasional weather event. It is becoming a defining condition of everyday urban life.
India’s cities are no longer just experiencing heat; they are also actively generating it. Concrete replaces wetlands, glass towers rise where trees once stood and water-bodies are paved over. Air conditioners cool houses while warming the street outside. Heat is no longer an occasional weather event. It is becoming a defining condition of everyday urban life.
Every year, as temperatures rise across India, cities become increasingly responsive. They issue advisories, create installations for water kiosks and shut schools early. These are necessary, life-saving interventions, but increasingly, they are feeling like treating symptoms of a disease while ignoring the root cause.
Every year, as temperatures rise across India, cities become increasingly responsive. They issue advisories, create installations for water kiosks and shut schools early. These are necessary, life-saving interventions, but increasingly, they are feeling like treating symptoms of a disease while ignoring the root cause.
There is the reality of the urban heat island effect, making neighbourhoods significantly hotter than surrounding regions. In Mumbai, denser suburbs such as Ghatkopar and Vasai West have recorded average temperatures more than 10 degrees Celsius higher than greener, less densely built areas such as Powai, reflecting strong local heat-island effects.
Bengaluru offers another stark example. Over the past five decades, the city has seen a 1,078% surge in concrete and construction, alongside an 88% decline in vegetation cover and a 79% decline in water cover. This has pushed surface temperatures significantly higher. This is not only climate change; it is also an urban planning limitation.
The burden of this urban heat island phenomenon is falling disproportionately on those least responsible for it.
For many of us, heat is an inconvenience solved with air-conditioned offices and homes. We step indoors, switch on the air conditioner, postpone errands or escape to cooler places. But for informal workers, whether in homes under tin roofs, on the street or at construction sites, heat is a threat to health, income and survival. When temperatures rise, their livelihoods fall.
According to The Lancet, India lost 247 billion potential labour hours in 2024, with agriculture (66%) and construction (20%) bearing a disproportionate brunt. Households already on the edge of economic crisis absorb the greatest loss.
Heatstroke cases have risen sharply in recent years, but the quieter crisis is the erosion of everyday earning and difficult living conditions. The conversation on heat stress must evolve from emergency response to long-term urban resilience.
Heat is an interconnected systems challenge linked to water, housing, waste, green cover, livelihood and governance. The question is not simply how to help people survive hotter days, but how to build cities that are cooler, healthier and more equitable.
Cool roofs matter. So do shaded public spaces. But a cool roof without water security, or tree planting without groundwater recharge, cannot solve heat stress in isolation. Heat is deeply tied to disappearing water bodies, shrinking green cover, poor housing design, burning waste and degraded public infrastructure. Integrated thinking must guide robust heat action plans as well as the way cities are planned and governed.
To do this, we must move beyond piecemeal interventions and develop holistic solutions. Increasingly, collaborative efforts supported by the Tata Trusts are bringing together technical expertise, community knowledge and local participation to address heat in a more integrated way—linking housing, water systems, public spaces, green cover and waste management.
In Patan, Gujarat, one of the hotter and more climate-vulnerable districts experiencing both environmental and socioeconomic vulnerability, work is underway with grassroots organizations such as Mahila Housing Trust to combine household-level and community resilience. This includes cool roofs, mist-cooled public spaces, green spaces and rainwater recharge structures in vulnerable neighbourhoods to improve water access.
This is not only about restoring water access; it is also about improving the local microclimate, reducing heat vulnerability, strengthening women’s leadership in climate adaptation, and rebuilding shared resource stewardship.
Similarly, in Mira Bhayandar in Mumbai and Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, interventions with Aga Khan Agency for Habitat integrate thermal mapping and hydrogeological studies with cool roof solutions, enhanced green cover, water body rejuvenation and groundwater recharge. Local communities are also participating in identifying heat-vulnerable zones and shaping locally relevant responses.
Resilience is not only about large-scale policy and infrastructural changes, but also locally adaptive solutions. And no single intervention is enough. This is why building collaborations across civil society organizations is important, bringing together diverse expertise, deep contextual knowledge and the capacity to meaningfully mobilize communities.
The opportunity lies in convergence. A settlement should not have to choose between a cool roof and a functioning water body; it should have both. A city should not retrofit heat resilience after poor planning; it should design for resilience from the start with appropriate building materials, green spaces and built environment designs. This also means communities themselves must move from being beneficiaries to decision-makers.
Traditional Indian architecture understood this better than many modern cities do. Lime plaster, thick walls, internal courtyards, natural ventilation and shaded streets were part of a cohesive design philosophy. They worked with local climate conditions, regulated temperature naturally and embedded comfort in the very structure of everyday life.
If our cities are being built in ways that produce heat, they also have the potential to reduce it. The future of urban resilience will depend on how we design resilience into everyday life.
The author is head, urban poverty alleviation, Tata Trusts.