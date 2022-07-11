IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of over 50%, seems to have run into a big bout of HR problems. The airline’s technicians, it has been reported, went on leave in at least two stations, Delhi and Hyderabad, purportedly to protest poor pay increments. Fortunately, this time the mass leave by technicians did not wreck the airline’s schedule, as had happened earlier this month when scores of its crew members went on sudden mass leave and failed to show up for the scheduled flights. More than half of IndiGo’s flights slated for July 3 couldn't take off at all or if they could, it was after embarrassingly long delays as a result of the crew taking mass sick leave.

The air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has sought a report from the airline on the mass no-show by its crew. The airline operates over 1,600 flights daily and has over 270 aircraft in its fleet. According to its annual report, there were 23,711 employees in March 2021.

The July 3 debacle leaves little doubt that the airline’s operations department was clueless, and got caught completely off guard about what was going on with the staff. Worse, it could not respond adequately to the crisis or the mass leave by technicians over the weekend would have been prevented. This adds insult to injury.

It was only last year that IndiGo was recognised as one of the best in transportation by the coveted Stevie awards. The debacles this month at IndiGo raise all kinds of credibility questions now.

Normally, in any airline there is a reserve set of crew to replace the crew scheduled to go on a flight in case an emergency prevents the scheduled crew to make it. Indian regulations lay down that on an Airbus-320, the kind that IndiGo flies, there should be one cabin crew per door, which means there should be a minimum of four cabin crew on each IndiGo flight. If two call in sick, the airline can call the reserve crew and be ready to operate the flight. Or, for more immediate purposes, the airline can swap crews with a later flight and save the delay (as the delays multiply and cascade).

The manner in which the crew reported in sick and sought leave in large numbers suggests long-festering and unaddressed issues relating to, among other factors, pay. Possibly flight schedules are a cause of disaffection. Crew may be unhappy with the base to which they are stationed. Or allowances and the status of dispute resolution are generating crew grievances. Whatever is causing dissatisfaction, the management and immediate bosses haven't got a grip on it. And it isn't just the crew clearly. Technicians have made it known that they too have grouses.

This is not the first time that IndiGo staff members are registering their dissatisfaction with IndiGo’s work environment by absenting themselves. In April, pilots planned mass leave after which the airline suspended some of them for violating the terms of employment and the company’s code of conduct.

How IndiGo handles the latest HR problem will be watched closely. If the management decides to be stern, it may backfire, as the airline could face crew and technician shortages. If the management ignores these incidents, then the problems will remain. Accepting the demands for pay hikes will see the airline's costs rise. That too at a time when prices of aviation turbine fuel is at an all-time high, up by over 120 per cent since June last year, and rising.

The mass sick leave could not have come at a worse time for the airline. Almost the entire top management team is on its way out. IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer, Willy Boulter is slated to leave this month. There have been other changes in the top management. Ronojoy Dutta, the airline’s Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, is to leave in September. A replacement has been announced but it remains to be seen whether the President and Chief Operating Officer, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer will remain for long after Dutta’s replacement joins in September.

All of this means that there is really no one in the top management who can reliably negotiate with the employees.

But the airline will have to find effective interlocutors fast. For, in the aviation sector, opportunities to change jobs are plentiful right now with Air India, which is now run by the Tata’s, holding interviews for personnel and two new airlines Akasa and Jet Airways set to take off. It's a hot job market.

The recent happenings in IndiGo are a lesson for all companies that irrespective of their size and record for success, they need to look after employees and keep an ear to the ground for grouses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.