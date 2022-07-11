Why Indigo has little space to corral runaway staff

IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of over 50%, seems to have run into a big bout of HR problems. The airline’s technicians, it has been reported, went on leave in at least two stations, Delhi and Hyderabad, purportedly to protest poor pay increments. Fortunately, this time the mass leave by technicians did not wreck the airline’s schedule, as had happened earlier this month when scores of its crew members went on sudden mass leave and failed to show up for the scheduled flights. More than half of IndiGo’s flights slated for July 3 couldn't take off at all or if they could, it was after embarrassingly long delays as a result of the crew taking mass sick leave.