Why investing in green technology is a strategic imperative for India—and how the RDI fund can help

India’s low research and development (R&D) spending makes the country rely on imported technologies, which are often challenging and expensive to access, thereby stalling the economy’s competitiveness and growth.
The Research, Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF), funded by the government, is expected to break the shackles. It has identified several areas for investment, including energy as a high-impact technology. The question is how RDIF can be deployed and which energy technologies should be prioritized.