Why investing in green technology is a strategic imperative for India—and how the RDI fund can help

India’s low research and development (R&D) spending makes the country rely on imported technologies, which are often challenging and expensive to access, thereby stalling the economy’s competitiveness and growth.
India’s low research and development (R&D) spending makes the country rely on imported technologies, which are often challenging and expensive to access, thereby stalling the economy’s competitiveness and growth.
The Research, Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF), funded by the government, is expected to break the shackles. It has identified several areas for investment, including energy as a high-impact technology. The question is how RDIF can be deployed and which energy technologies should be prioritized.
The Research, Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF), funded by the government, is expected to break the shackles. It has identified several areas for investment, including energy as a high-impact technology. The question is how RDIF can be deployed and which energy technologies should be prioritized.
Clean energy should be a priority: In an era of energy transition and volatile geopolitics, clean energy isn’t just about generation; it also involves developing the supply chain, from critical minerals to manufacturing to deployment.
The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme focuses heavily on the production of green technologies such as batteries and solar panels, but still relies heavily on imported technologies. Moreover, many clean technologies are at an early stage of development, and their evolution is rapid and open to technology competition.
For example, sodium-ion batteries are now reaching commercial scale, and electrolyser designs for manufacturing green hydrogen are still evolving. The rapid evolution of clean energy technologies offers an opportunity for RDIF to pick and scale clean those that can compete globally.
Besides, there are India-specific challenges that global R&D will not prioritize. For example, battery performance in extreme heat and solar degradation due to dust and humidity. If India doesn’t fund these, it can’t lead the clean energy revolution. In addition, clean-tech R&D technologies such as magnets and advanced materials feed directly into defence and strategic autonomy efforts, which strengthens their case by the fund’s own “strategic sectors” definition.
Setting priorities for RDIF: The number one clean energy technology is critical mineral processing, the tightest checkpoint in the clean energy supply chain, but it is crucial to build resilience.
Since critical mineral processing is associated with high capital intensity, technology risk and thin margins, private investors avoid it. Here, RDIF can provide patient and concession capital. The processing of critical minerals has a spillover effect on strategic industries such as semiconductor chips, defence and electronics.
Battery is the key enabler of the energy transition, but India is heavily dependent on imports in this segment. Battery technology is also evolving, with a variety of combinations of chemistries (sodium-ion, lithium-ion) and designs (solid and semi-solid electrolytes and tablet electrodes).
RDIF can focus on sodium-ion and zinc-based chemistries to avoid importing lithium, cobalt and nickel. India has domestic zinc, and sodium is abundant. No country has locked in post-lithium iron phosphate chemistry, so this is a genuine window for India to lead rather than follow.
The third is on rare-earth-free motors and electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains. Permanent magnet motors rely on rare-earth magnets, which are concentrated in one country. Designing out rare earths removes the dependency rather than merely diversifying it. India’s two- and three-wheeler market is large enough to commercialize these technologies at scale.
The fourth is thermal management battery packs. India’s imported battery packs, not designed for India’s heat, contributed to early EV fires. Performance in hot, humid and dusty conditions is an India-specific problem. The same capability is exportable to other tropical markets.
The fifth is advanced solar cells and materials. India has built module capacity but is heavily import-dependent upstream in cells, wafers and materials. Tandem cells are the next efficiency frontier, and no incumbent dominates them yet.
The sixth is green hydrogen electrolyser components. Electrolyser stacks depend on imported platinum-group metals and specialized membranes. Reducing critical-mineral content cuts cost and supply risks.
Getting the investment strategy right: The fund can be used for the acquisition of critical clean energy technologies. Private firms have tried to acquire them earlier, but success has been limited. The fund can partner with them to acquire processing and battery technologies. However, it must ensure that the technologies are not monopolized.
Aligning green industrial policy with RDIF’s mandate: The industrial policy must invest in shared infrastructure, such as testing and certification labs for batteries and electrolysers, and critical minerals plants, which are public goods that no single company can afford.
All the technologies, not necessarily those created by RDIF portfolio companies, need these labs to test their performance standards. Besides, the green policy should channel investments in technical institutes to build a workforce with specialized, high-tech capabilities for developing green technologies.
Finally, the government’s green policy, such as the PLI scheme, can subsequently be deployed to scale-up the manufacturing of these technologies.
Investment in clean energy technologies at an early stage is a strategic imperative for India’s competitiveness and resilience. RDIF can play that role—its investment modalities and objectives meet the funding requirements of green energy technologies.
The authors are, respectively, visiting senior fellow, London School of Economics, and director, Dalberg Asia Pacific.