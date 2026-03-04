Those who view President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran as a blow to China should think again. Beijing will manage any potential leadership change in Tehran as long as the oil keeps flowing, a summit with Trump and President Xi Jinping stays on track, and Washington handles Taiwan—China’s most sensitive red line—with care.
Why the Iran war is not a setback for China, but a lesson—and maybe even an opportunity to exploit
SummaryMany see Trump’s Iran strikes as a setback for Beijing. But China’s strategy is to watch, wait and safeguard its core interests—oil flows, Taiwan and trade—while its geopolitical rival expends resources on war. If Washington gets bogged down in West Asia, could Xi turn crisis into opportunity?

