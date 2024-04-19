Why is Europe losing the productivity race to America?

The gap between productivity growth in the US and Europe paints a stark and, for Europeans, depressing picture. In the two decades since 2004, US productivity growth, as measured by the value of output per hour worked, has been more than double that of the eurozone. Whereas eurozone productivity has flat-lined and even fallen slightly since the outbreak of the covid pandemic, US non-farm output per hour has risen by more than 6% over the same period—a more than adequate performance by America’s own historical standards.