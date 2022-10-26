Why is global shipping stuck in the doldrums?

VLCC (very large crude carrier) rates are at 30-month highs. LNG tanker rates even higher. VLCC contract rates have jumped from an average of $6,700/day in calendar year 2021 to nearly $100,000/day in October. LNG rates are already above $100,000/day. Around 10 per cent of LNG tanker capacity is currently being used for storage rather than transportation, as traders speculatively stock up on gas ahead of Europe’s winter. The economics of the gas trade are mind-boggling at this instant. One cargo of NG bought at current US prices and sold in Germany will yield profits equivalent to 70-75 per cent of the value of the tanker carrying that cargo.