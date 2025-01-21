Why is it so hard for Indians to get a visa?
Summary
- Outsourcing firms are capitalising on Indians’ misery
Applying for a visa to Europe’s border-free Schengen zone can be a humbling experience. “One must set aside ego," says an applicant from Bangalore. “I feel stripped bare each time I apply," says another from Mumbai. The bureaucratic grind can wear down even the most seasoned traveller. Tourists and businesspeople wanting to visit Europe must provide heaps of paperwork—forms, months of bank statements, pay slips and tax returns. After all that, successful applicants are typically granted visas that cover only the length of their trip. For those needing to return, the whole ordeal begins anew.