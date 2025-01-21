Why is it so hard for Indians to get a visa?

Adding to the burden is the service fee travellers pay to the outsourcing firms handling their application. For example, Indians pay an additional $23 for a Schengen visa. Then come the optional add-ons to make the experience more comfortable (or just bearable): for $40, applicants can relax in a special lounge with personalised service; for $30, paperwork can be submitted outside regular hours; for $200, it can be done from home. These extras are highly profitable. BLS International, which is based in India, generated nearly a third of its revenue from such “value-added" services, with a robust 20% profit margin.